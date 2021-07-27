Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

