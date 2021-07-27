PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,403. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

