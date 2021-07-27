Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

