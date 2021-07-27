RAMP Hits Market Cap of $66.99 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,129,794 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

