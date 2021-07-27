Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report sales of $21.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $73.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,035. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $19,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.