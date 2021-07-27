Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report sales of $21.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $73.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,035. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $19,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.