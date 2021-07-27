WELL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $676,446.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. WELL has a market cap of $67.16 million and approximately $676,446.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00775972 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

