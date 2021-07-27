Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $262,775.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00005989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00126579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,825.47 or 0.99649686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.89 or 0.00819022 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

