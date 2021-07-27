$0.54 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.65. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 126,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 1,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.