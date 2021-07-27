Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARAV stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 5,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,957. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

