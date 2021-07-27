Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

