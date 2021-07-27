Analysts Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have weighed in on ELOX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

