Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes $168,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.49. 19,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,919. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

