Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 39,736 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,736 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,366,171 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 710,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 145,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,711,000.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,728. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

