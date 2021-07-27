E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading 6.8% Higher

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.76. 701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

