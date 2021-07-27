Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $72.61

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.61, but opened at $65.25. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 1,306 shares traded.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,256,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

