Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.00 and last traded at C$128.77, with a volume of 5645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$124.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.