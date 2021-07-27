Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.37

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $312,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

