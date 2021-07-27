CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $270.55

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.55 and last traded at $269.56, with a volume of 637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.89.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.01.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

