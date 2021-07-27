InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Update

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ICLD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,889. InterCloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
