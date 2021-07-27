InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Update

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ICLD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,889. InterCloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.