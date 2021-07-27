MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 423.1% in July

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,754. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

