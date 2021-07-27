Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Grows By 500.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.93.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

