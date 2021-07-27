Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

