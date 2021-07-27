Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.