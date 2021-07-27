Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $64.49

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.49, but opened at $61.89. Yum China shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 30,137 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

