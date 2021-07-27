Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $15.99

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $15.12. Range Resources shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 116,496 shares changing hands.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.