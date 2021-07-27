Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE:MPC opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

