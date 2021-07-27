Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cree by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,546 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

