Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

