TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 210 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

NYSE:RMD opened at $259.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $260.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.