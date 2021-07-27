Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,671,000 after buying an additional 694,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

