Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 210 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. 39,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,549. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

