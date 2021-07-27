Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,674. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

