Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,683 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.60. 1,275,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60.

