Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

