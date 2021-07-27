Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

HSII stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

