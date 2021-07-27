QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $760.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

