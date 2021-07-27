Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,733,000. Zillow Group makes up 2.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2,502.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 52.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,744. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 558.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

