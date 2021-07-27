Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.25. The stock had a trading volume of 145,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $352.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.