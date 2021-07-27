PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.34 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.69.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $110.99 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.