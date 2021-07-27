Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Makes New $16.63 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,627,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 14.5% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.74. 1,245,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,198,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $256.45 and a 1 year high of $368.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.