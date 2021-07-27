Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 124 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.81. 81,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

