Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 56,221 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6,151.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,221 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of ZG traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.53. 4,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,453. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 566.40, a PEG ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.