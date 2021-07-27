Cove Street Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,151. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $822.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

