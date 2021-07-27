Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Y stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $661.45. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $486.49 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $684.76.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

