Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.33. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

