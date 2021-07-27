Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$200.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$200.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KXS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total value of C$226,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at C$12,421,484.40.

KXS traded down C$0.79 on Thursday, reaching C$162.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$151.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 542.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$224.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

