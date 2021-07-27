Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share.

NYSE:LMT opened at $368.05 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.83.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

