Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT stock opened at $368.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.53. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.83.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.