Cove Street Capital LLC Has $50.61 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the quarter. Viasat accounts for approximately 7.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $50,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 333.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

