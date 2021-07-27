Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 55.9% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $5,189,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.49. 102,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,201. The company has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

